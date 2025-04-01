NASA astronauts get used to life on earth after orbital saga
Summary
- Barry Wilmore said that astronauts, NASA and Boeing need to spend time analyzing the Starliner mission to improve future flights: ‘We all own this’
Hugs with family, grilled cheese and sneaking in a run—the NASA astronauts who were posted up in orbit for months are getting used to life back on Earth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more