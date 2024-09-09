Nation with lowest birthrate is rocked by soaring sales of dog strollers
SummaryPooches in prams outpace actual baby carriages in South Korea, leaving officials howling. The now-labor minister has scolded young people, saying they choose pets over kids.
SEOUL—After pushing a stroller to a park near her home in a Seoul suburb, Kang Seung-min plopped down on a bench. Then an elderly woman approached, looking for a friendly chat with Kang about motherhood.
