Trump wants NATO to spend more. Europe pitches redefining defense to get there.

The European Union, which doesn’t invest directly in weapons but is working to support Europe’s defense sector, recently laid out plans that could help member states meet Rutte’s repeated goal of getting military spending “north of 3%." The EU recently created a new 150 billion euro defense fund, the equivalent of $162 billion, and the bloc is changing debt rules to exempt military spending from its national debt limit. If used fully, the changes would take most of the EU’s 23 NATO members close to 3.5% of GDP by 2030.