NATO’s Top Commander Lays Out Plan to Thwart a Russian Attack on the Alliance

NATO’s top military commander sought to steady an anxious Europe on Monday, outlining the alliance’s new military plan to thwart a potential Russian assault along its eastern flank with a mix of firepower, autonomous systems and sensors that borrows from the lessons of Ukraine.
The speech by Gen. Alexus Grynkewich on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s “theory of victory” outlined a series of steps to block an initial attack and, if aggression continues, break the adversary’s ability to control and support its forces.