Near the front line, Russians are growing tired of war
A report from Belgorod, where not all residents see Ukrainians as enemies
Kozinka looks like any other village in Russia’s Belgorod region: brick houses, a school and kindergarten, a grocery displaying its opening hours. But the houses are dark and the shop never opens. The village, less than a kilometre from the Ukrainian border, was shut down by the authorities last year. Fewer than ten of the thousand or so people who lived here remain, at their peril. The evacuees were promised compensation for their houses. They are still waiting.