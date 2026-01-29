Near the front line, Russians are growing tired of war

“We have always lived in harmony with Ukrainians. They are good people," says Katerina Matveyevna, who stayed in what is left of the village. Like most in the border region she speaks Surzhyk, a dialect that blends Russian and Ukrainian, and has friends and relatives on the other side. They used to sing Christmas carols together and cross the border to go shopping: sausages were cheaper in Ukraine; petrol in Russia. Now drones haunt the roads, says Nikolai, who drives people between Kozinka and Belgorod city, the regional capital 40km from the border. “If it’s Ukrainian it buzzes like a mosquito, and if it’s Russian it hums like a bumblebee."