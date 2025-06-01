Needing dollars, Iran-backed militias turn to Visa and Mastercard
David S. Cloud , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 01 Jun 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Armed groups lost access to dollars when a banking loophole was closed. They quickly pivoted to exploit a currency-exchange scheme using cards that at its peak involved $1.5 billion a month.
Iraq was a minor market for Visa and Mastercard a couple of years ago, generating just $50 million a month or less in cross-border transactions at the start of 2023. Then it exploded to around $1.5 billion in April that year, a 2900% increase almost overnight.
