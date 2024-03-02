Negotiators scramble to rescue Gaza hostage talks after deadly convoy incident
SummaryEfforts to pause the fighting and free Hamas’s captives hang by a thread following the deaths of scores of Palestinians during an aid delivery.
Negotiators are meeting in Cairo in a bid to rescue a plan to pause fighting in Gaza for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan after a mission to deliver aid went horribly wrong, resulting in scores of Gazan deaths and threats by Hamas to pull out of the talks.
