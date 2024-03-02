Negotiators scramble to rescue Gaza hostage talks after deadly convoy incident

The war in Gaza began with Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people, according to Israel. Israel responded with bombing and a ground operation that together have killed more than 30,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities, whose figures don’t distinguish between civilians and militants. Over the course of the nearly five months, most of the population of Gaza has been pushed to the southern city of Rafah, where Israel has also said it would conduct a military operation.