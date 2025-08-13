Nerves are on a knife-edge ahead of the Trump-Putin summit

But he also made clear he would decide what constituted a “fair deal" and seemed to shrug off Europeans’ exhortations about standing firm against Russia, saying they “very much rely on me". Mr Trump took strange turns, referring to Alaska as “Russia", and musing about restoring Ukraine’s lost “oceanfront property". Despite expressing irritation with Mr Putin for continuing the war, Mr Trump let slip his admiration for Russia, which “beat Napoleon". He mocked arguments that Mr Zelensky did not have the constitutional authority to give up territory. “He’s got approval to go into war, kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap because there’ll be some land swapping going on.’’ And he made clear his continuing animus against Ukraine, blaming it for being invaded. “I get along with Zelensky, but I disagree with what he’s done, very, very severely disagree. This is a war that should have never happened." Music to Mr Putin’s ears.