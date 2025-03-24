Netanyahu and top aides think Israel can beat Hamas on the battlefield
Dov Lieber , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Mar 2025, 07:14 AM IST
SummaryAs Israel gears up for renewed fighting with goal of holding territory in Gaza, most opinion polls show public wants cease-fire to continue.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his new national-security team are planning a major ground offensive in Gaza in the belief that capturing and holding swaths of territory will allow them to finally defeat Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas, according to people familiar with the government’s thinking.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less