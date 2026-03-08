Netanyahu finally got what he wanted on Iran by appealing to an audience of one

“I want to again thank my friend President Trump for the cooperation between us and between Israel and the United States. Together we’ll achieve our aims, God willing,” Netanyahu says, with “Top Gun”-style rock music playing in the background. For now, most Jewish Israelis give Netanyahu high marks for handling the war. A poll released this week by the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute found that 74% of Jewish Israelis and 16% of Arab Israelis trust Netanyahu to manage the conflict with Iran.