Netanyahu, Israel’s divisive political Houdini, is still at the centre of the show

TEL AVIV—In a four-decade career of feats of political survival, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s showing in Tuesday’s election may have been his most improbable yet.
Netanyahu proved—under heavy opposition and despite a setback for his governing coalition—that he is still Israel’s dominant politician.
With three-quarters of the vote counted, his Likud Party appeared headed to win the largest number of seats in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, outpolling an opposition bloc that had made the election a referendum on Netanyahu himself.