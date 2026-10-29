Netanyahu, Israel’s divisive political Houdini, is still at the centre of the show

TEL AVIV—In a four-decade career of feats of political survival, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s showing in Tuesday’s election may have been his most improbable yet.
TEL AVIV—In a four-decade career of feats of political survival, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s showing in Tuesday’s election may have been his most improbable yet.
Netanyahu proved—under heavy opposition and despite a setback for his governing coalition—that he is still Israel’s dominant politician.
Netanyahu proved—under heavy opposition and despite a setback for his governing coalition—that he is still Israel’s dominant politician.
With three-quarters of the vote counted, his Likud Party appeared headed to win the largest number of seats in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, outpolling an opposition bloc that had made the election a referendum on Netanyahu himself.
It was far from a complete victory. Netanyahu’s coalition lost the majority it holds in the current parliament and lacks a clear path to a new one that would keep it in power. His bloc was projected to see its share of Knesset seats drop sharply to 54 from 68 currently. A majority of Israelis, including Israeli Arabs, voted against his party.
But under Israel’s complex electoral system that isn’t enough to defeat him. Netanyahu’s top showing, and the likelihood his coalition will outpoll his opponents, means he could get the nod from Israel’s president to take the first attempt at forming a new government.
Even that mixed result was a major achievement for Netanyahu. His political future appeared doomed three years ago after the massacre of 1,200 people and mass hostage-taking by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, the worst defeat in Israel’s history. He and his ministers were shouted down at funerals in the days following the attack. Some lawmakers in his own party told The Journal at the time that his career was over.
Netanyahu has fought back from scandals, electoral defeats and corruption charges before, but never from such a blow that struck so directly at his reputation as the Israeli leader most capable of securing the country.
He is now in his element, holding a solid position as the intricate horse trading begins in Israel’s right-leaning body politic.
“Politics is what he wakes up to in the morning and what he goes to sleep with at night,” said Yaakov Katz, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem. “He’s very smart at understanding the Israeli people and getting into their visceral kind of emotional fears and dreams.”
Netanyahu’s supporters at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem were muted as the voting closed and exit polls were released predicting a weak second-place showing for the party. But the room turned increasingly celebratory as the hours went by and more favorable actual voting results began to pile up.
By the early hours of Wednesday morning, party activists, Likud lawmakers and senior ministers began pouring into the convention center ahead of Netanyahu’s speech. They were greeted excitedly by supporters who draped some with Likud shawls.
Activists danced and chanted “Bibi is the king of Israel.” White Likud ballot slips were thrown in the air as confetti. One person played a saxophone. Banners on large screens proclaimed, “Bibi never surrenders.”
Nitzan Yehudah, 67, from Nahariya, a city in northern Israel that has been hard-hit during the past three years of war, said he had been pessimistic. He felt less excitement over the course of the Likud election campaign than in previous years.
“He was on defense. This was the most important election campaign for him. It will be his last,” he said of the 77-year-old leader. “Serious people changed their views about Bibi. I was already starting to waver.”
Netanyahu forestalled a political reckoning for the security failures on role Oct. 7 by going on offense, waging a multi-front war against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, Houthi rebels in Yemen and, with President Trump, Iran. He abandoned Israel’s penchant for short defensive wars for a more aggressive strategy that gave priority to pre-emptive strikes, more permanent military buffer zones outside Israel’s borders and regime change in Iran.
He said his security chiefs hid vital information from him ahead of Oct. 7 and failed to wake him early enough on the day of the attack, allegations they deny. Those charges caught on with many of his supporters anyway, pollsters said.
Israel scored significant tactical wins in all of its wars, decimating the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran with attacks that demonstrated its intelligence prowess and the highly accurate power of its military. But its enemies haven’t given up.
Netanyahu appealed for another term to “finish the job.” He warned that his chief opponent, Gadi Eisenkot, the former chief of staff of Israel’s military, would ease off hard-line security policies that many Israelis across the political spectrum support.
Eisenkot attacked Netanyahu for failing to take responsibility for the Oct. 7 security failure and accused him of prolonging the conflict for his own political survival. Netanyahu has denied that, saying he was fighting to eliminate an existential threat to the state.
Responsibility for the attacks still hasn’t been settled, in part because Netanyahu has opposed an official inquiry into what went wrong. But though his popularity never fully recovered after Oct. 7, many of his hard core supporters are more focused on the military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran and still see him as the most reliable guardian of their security.
“Some people on the right believe that the military was ill-prepared, that it’s their fault, and they’ll tell you that Netanyahu changed the Middle East,” said Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst on Israel at the nonprofit International Crisis Group.
Many voters were upset even before the October attacks by Netanyahu’s proposal to rein in the independence of the judiciary. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in 2023 to protest against his judicial overhaul.
“Many Israelis saw that instead of prioritizing the state of Israel like he’s always done, he was prioritizing his own personal gain—not money but his power and his political base,” said Shira Efron, the distinguished chair for Israel policy at RAND, a California nonprofit.
But Netanyahu proved himself once again a clever tactician, energizing his supporters and undecided voters with warnings of security threats that cut to the heart of widespread Israeli fears of another Oct. 7 attack.
“He knows how to read his constituency better than anyone else,” said Tamar Hermann, a pollster and senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute. “Also they love him because the center and the left hate him. So they do not measure him by his performance.”
One of Netanyahu’s campaign slogans, “The Right or Palestine,” painted Eisenkot as a leftist who would enlist Arab parties in a coalition that would revive the deeply unpopular idea among Jewish Israelis of a Palestinian state. Eisenkot has said that no government he heads would revive the two-state formula.
The messaging not only defined him as a bulwark against the Arabs but complicated what would be his opponents’ surest route to a 61-seat majority in parliament: joining with Arab parties that won a large chunk of the overall vote.
Netanyahu’s message wasn’t that different from the one he used three decades before to win his first term as prime minister. Then, he accused Shimon Peres of secretly plotting to split Israel’s capital with the Palestinians with the slogan “Peres will divide Jerusalem.”
Trailing in the polls days before Tuesday’s election, the prime minister seemed to be desperately casting about for a closing argument to voters. He secured an endorsement from Trump in the waning days of the campaign, saying there were two more years in Trump’s presidency for them to accomplish their shared goals.
But he also warned that Israel would have to prepare for a future without U.S. military assistance, due to shrinking support among American politicians, and that it might be forced to turn to cryptocurrency and blockchain to get around possibly wider international sanctions over his government’s support for expanding settlements on the West Bank.
To his critics, such warnings underscored the damage that Netanyahu’s policies since Oct. 7 have done to Israel’s security and trade relationships. But some analysts said they captured a critical element of Netanyahu’s appeal as a tactical magician who sees the risks his country is facing and how to overcome them better than his opponents.
“It does sound desperate, but it’s also that he’s picking up on something. He knows what voters are scared of—isolation,” Katz said. “He knew how to tap in to those fears, and he is the response. He is the answer.”
Write to David S. Cloud at david.cloud@wsj.com and Anat Peled at anat.peled@wsj.com