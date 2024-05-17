Netanyahu pacifies Israel’s far right and alienates everyone else to survive

TEL AVIV—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the Gaza war is frustrating almost everyone with a stake in the fight, including his allies.

The U.S. wants at least a temporary cease-fire. Israeli security officials, including the defense minister, want a plan for who will rule postwar Gaza. And hostage families want their loved ones home.

The common obstacle to meeting those demands is Netanyahu’s need to placate two far-right ministers in his government whose names are unfamiliar outside Israel: Itamar Ben-Gvir, a hard-line rabble rouser who oversees the police; and Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister and settler leader who seeks to expand Israeli control of the West Bank. Both men want to rebuild Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Together, they hold 14 seats in the 120-seat Parliament, or Knesset. Yet they wield tremendous power.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have made clear that they would leave the ruling coalition if Netanyahu capitulates to U.S. demands—a move that almost certainly would cause the government to collapse and force new elections. Polls show Netanyahu would be trounced if elections were to be held now amid the chaos of the war.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and a savvy political operator, holds a point of leverage with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich: They too would lose power in new elections, polls show, but they are also unpredictable, particularly Ben-Gvir.

“Ultimately, what [Netanyahu] is afraid of is Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich leaving his coalition and triggering early elections," said Michael Koplow, chief policy officer for the Israel Policy Forum, a Washington think tank that advocates for a two-state solution. “That explains his preferences and his behavior on a whole range of issues."

Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. under Netanyahu, said the prime minister has come to think that Israel’s survival is intrinsically linked to his own. That belief “enables him to withstand tremendous pressure."

The prime minister’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment. Netanyahu has said it is his opponents who are playing political games during the war by contemplating ways to trigger elections. He has said he is focused only on winning “total victory" against Hamas and freeing the hostages, a goal he says can only be achieved through military pressure.

Boaz Bismuth, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, rejected the idea that domestic political considerations were influencing the prime minister’s conduct of the war. “I’ve known him since 1989," he said. “Never ever have I seen him so focused."

But frustration with Netanyahu is growing within his own government. On Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who like Netanyahu is a member of the Likud party, blasted him for not having a plan for postwar Gaza and called for the Palestinian Authority to oversee the enclave.

Netanyahu pushed back. “The first condition for the day after is to destroy Hamas. No excuses," he said.

Netanyahu’s opposition to the Palestinian Authority running Gaza is shared by many inside Israel. Another calculation is that filling Gaza’s power vacuum now would mean closing the door on rebuilding Jewish settlements in Gaza, a goal for Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

Both men have been staunch supporters of the settlement movement and consider Israel’s decision to leave Gaza in 2005 a fatal error. They want Israel to annex the West Bank and give limited rights to Palestinians who live there. Most countries, including the U.S., consider settlements to be illegal under international law.

In November, Netanyahu said that Israel doesn’t seek to conquer Gaza but that Israel will need to have indefinite military control over Gaza.

The Biden administration has sent top officials to the region to nail down an Israel-Hamas deal that would free hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and ultimately end the fighting. The U.S. also wants a “revamped and revitalized" Palestinian Authority to take over in Gaza, a postwar plan that many in Israel’s security establishment support. Without such a plan, U.S. officials argue that tactical military victories will be squandered as Hamas re-establishes itself in the power vacuum left behind.

To tempt the Israelis to agree, the Biden administration has dangled the promise of normal relations with Saudi Arabia in exchange for Israel restarting long-dormant talks about a future Palestinian state.

Nearly every one of President Biden’s demands run counter to the hard-liners in Netanyahu’s government. Ben Gvir and Smotrich oppose ending the war. They want Israel to be more aggressive in its military campaign—not less. They forcefully oppose any move that would extend Palestinian control to Gaza. And in their minds, no offer of Saudi peace is worth discussing a Palestinian state—something they, and most Jewish Israelis, oppose.

Amit Segal, a right-wing Israeli journalist, said the battle between Biden and Netanyahu is really about tending to their political bases. For Biden, it is progressive voters who oppose his support for Israel in Gaza. For Netanyahu, it is hard-liners who oppose any concessions to the Americans.

“There is a car accident between those two administrations," he said.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich long sat on the fringes of Israeli politics. Ben-Gvir was convicted in 2007 of incitement to racism and belonging to a terrorist organization for holding up signs calling for the expulsion of Arabs, and rose to prominence in the 2022 national elections. Smotrich, a longtime radical settler activist, was detained and jailed for protesting the 2005 disengagement from Gaza, though he was later released without charges.

Netanyahu arranged a political union between the two men and then brought them into his coalition in 2022.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have been explicit about their red lines. When prospects for a hostage deal appeared close in late April, Ben-Gvir warned Netanyahu of the consequences if he accepted it. “I warned the prime minister if god forbid Israel doesn’t go into Rafah, if god forbid we end the war, if god forbid there is a reckless deal," Ben-Gvir said on X after a meeting with Netanyahu. “I think the prime minister understands very well what it will mean if these things do not take place," he wrote.

Smotrich warned Netanyahu against “raising a white flag" to Hamas and stressed that a Netanyahu-led government would have “no right to exist" if the military didn’t mount an offensive in Rafah, an operation Biden has opposed.

To be sure, Netanyahu has listened to American advice, in particular when the Biden administration warned him against an offensive strike on the Iran-backed Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, in the days after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, The Wall Street Journal has reported. He also struck a cease-fire deal in November that freed more than 100 hostages and led a military campaign that has destroyed much of Hamas’s militant infrastructure.

It isn’t just Ben-Gvir and Smotrich who have deep reservations over how the U.S. wants Israel to handle the war. Almost 60% of Jewish Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to a February poll from the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank. Some 37% of Jewish Israelis support annexing the strip and re-establishing Jewish settlements in Gaza, according to an April poll by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu’s political sensibilities have made him a durable player in Israeli politics. Despite his reputation as an ideologue, he can be pragmatic, cutting deals with enemies. The aftermath of Oct. 7 and the war against Hamas in Gaza is the ultimate test of his career.

“It’s not his first goal," said Ben Caspit, the author of a biography on Netanyahu. “It’s his first, second and third goal to survive politically. Always."

Anat Peled contributed to this article.

