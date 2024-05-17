Netanyahu pacifies Israel’s far right and alienates everyone else to survive

The Biden administration has sent top officials to the region to nail down an Israel-Hamas deal that would free hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and ultimately end the fighting. The U.S. also wants a “revamped and revitalized" Palestinian Authority to take over in Gaza, a postwar plan that many in Israel’s security establishment support. Without such a plan, U.S. officials argue that tactical military victories will be squandered as Hamas re-establishes itself in the power vacuum left behind.