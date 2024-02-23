Netanyahu Presents Blueprint for Postwar Gaza, With Free Rein for Israeli Military
SummaryThe Israeli Prime Minister outlined a plan for the postwar strip that calls for installing local Palestinian officials, maintaining a buffer zone along its border and controlling access via Egypt.
TEL AVIV—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined a blueprint for postwar Gaza that calls for it to be administered by local Palestinian officials free of links to militant groups and that would allow Israel to conduct security operations in the strip indefinitely.