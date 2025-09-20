Netanyahu responds to international pressure with a playbook he knows: Defiance
Shayndi Raice , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
The Israeli leader stunned markets when he suggested the country should lean into its growing international isolation over the war in Gaza and become self-reliant.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TEL AVIV—Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stunned markets and sent shudders through Israeli society this week when he suggested the country should lean into its growing international isolation over the war in Gaza and become economically self-reliant.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story