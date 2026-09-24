Netanyahu Returns to Familiar U.N. Stage More Isolated Than Ever

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revels in his annual appearances before the United Nations General Assembly, defiantly excoriating the world body. In 2024, he called it a “house of darkness” and a “swamp of antisemitic bile.”
But this year, Netanyahu’s speech will likely shine a light on something very different: his isolation.
The weakened Israeli leader will address the U.N. on Thursday only weeks before he faces elections that cap a turbulent period marked by the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks from Gaza and nearly three years of wars. He is arriving in the U.S. hours before his speech and is set to depart shortly after.