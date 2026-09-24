Netanyahu Returns to Familiar U.N. Stage More Isolated Than Ever

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revels in his annual appearances before the United Nations General Assembly, defiantly excoriating the world body. In 2024, he called it a “house of darkness” and a “swamp of antisemitic bile.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revels in his annual appearances before the United Nations General Assembly, defiantly excoriating the world body. In 2024, he called it a “house of darkness” and a “swamp of antisemitic bile.”
But this year, Netanyahu’s speech will likely shine a light on something very different: his isolation.
But this year, Netanyahu’s speech will likely shine a light on something very different: his isolation.
The weakened Israeli leader will address the U.N. on Thursday only weeks before he faces elections that cap a turbulent period marked by the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks from Gaza and nearly three years of wars. He is arriving in the U.S. hours before his speech and is set to depart shortly after.
Netanyahu had sought a meeting with President Trump during this week’s gathering, but nothing has materialized, people familiar with the matter said. The prime minister and his close circle also previously hoped that Trump would lobby for him and lend him support on the campaign trail. That appears unlikely, too, as relations between the two men have deteriorated.
U.S. and Israeli officials said that the meeting didn’t come together due to scheduling constraints. Due to a “tight schedule” and the need to return to Israel ahead of a religious holiday, Netanyahu was “only able to accommodate” some requests for meetings at the U.N., his office said in a statement.
Netanyahu’s speech will be aimed primarily at Israeli voters, as he seeks to be seen as an irreplaceable figure who can defend his embattled country in polished English before the world, political analysts say. His hope is to receive a boost in the polls, where he is lagging, from the speech set to air during prime-time Israeli nightly news, they said.
“While he surely would have welcomed the opportunity to see President Trump, his biggest concern is trying once again to convince a skeptical Israeli public that he alone can protect the state of Israel,” said Jonathan Panikoff, a former deputy U.S. intelligence officer for the Middle East now at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, D.C.
Even before heading to the U.N., Netanyahu and his allies escalated a feud with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The mayor as recently as July said city lawyers were studying whether they could have Netanyahu arrested under a warrant issued in 2024 by the International Criminal Court alleging he had committed war crimes in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the conflict with Israel.
Netanyahu and the Israeli government have rejected the allegations and challenged the legality of the warrant. Mamdani has acknowledged local authorities cannot execute the arrest warrant. But the clash has made him a useful target for Netanyahu’s election campaign.
“I’m coming to the U.N. I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers and I’m going to tell the truth about you,” Netanyahu said, referring to Mamdani, in a video before leaving for New York.
Mamdani fired back Tuesday, calling Netanyahu “the architect of horrific genocide against Palestinians.”
In an earlier AI-generated election ad by the Netanyahu campaign, a gleeful, computer-generated Mamdani is shown with other Netanyahu foes—Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey; and Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority. When Netanyahu unexpectedly wins the election in the ad, the men call off a planned party in disappointment.
“They want Netanyahu to fall. Don’t let them win,” an ominous voice says.
Arab governments have used the U.N. as a forum for criticizing Israel for decades, but this year the attacks on Netanyahu’s policies are even sharper. “This government’s sense of impunity has reached terrifying levels,” Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Tuesday in a U.N. speech largely devoted to criticizing Israel.
The Israeli leader faces tight elections, with current polling showing he would fail to secure a ruling majority in the Oct. 27 vote, as Israelis remain divided over his leadership. A June survey by the Israel Democracy Institute showed that 61% of Israelis didn’t think Netanyahu, who has led Israel on and off for a total of nearly 19 years across multiple terms beginning in the 1990s, should run again.
Though his military moves are widely supported by many Israelis, opponents blame Netanyahu for failing to head off the Oct. 7 attacks. They also say he has weakened Israel’s alliance with the U.S. and ties with other major powers.
The Trump administration earlier this month proposed a $2.8 billion arms package for Israel. But Trump’s frustration with Netanyahu has boiled over at times in recent months as he has tried to end the war with Iran.
They have also clashed over Israel’s bombings in Lebanon and a U.S.- backed peace plan for Gaza. Last month, Netanyahu rejected Trump’s plan for a phased disarmament of Hamas and resumed airstrikes on the militants after a short pause in Israeli strikes.
Trump had previously called for Netanyahu to be pardoned from his continuing corruption trial. But he hasn’t done so in recent months. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing.
The lack of a meeting between the two leaders before the Israeli elections and the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3 reflects that tension.
“Netanyahu today is very much seen as toxic,” in a way that prevents many countries engaging with Israel, said Yaakov Katz, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, a think tank in Jerusalem.
“Israel is more isolated today on the international stage than it’s probably ever been since the beginning of the state in 1948.”