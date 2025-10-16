Netanyahu says he has won the war. Can he win the peace?

Critics of Netanyahu, 75 years old, say he isn’t the man for peace—he remains too controversial at home and in the region and is still dogged by corruption cases, in which he denies wrongdoing. He will have difficulty if the road to peace with other Arab states means accepting the idea of a Palestinian state, something he and his right-wing coalition oppose. And it isn’t just them: Polls show most Israelis oppose a two-state solution and fear a future Palestinian state would be used as a launchpad for future attacks against them.