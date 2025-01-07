Netanyahu’s gift to Joe Biden
William McGurn , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Jan 2025, 07:14 AM IST
SummaryIsrael’s leader ensured a better legacy for the U.S. president by ignoring his advice.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The greatest gift from Benjamin Netanyahu to Joe Biden was making the departing American president’s Middle East legacy seem much better than it is. And he did it by ignoring Mr. Biden’s advice.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less