Netanyahu’s gift to Joe Biden

The outstanding issue remains Iran’s nuclear-weapons ambitions. The Iranians have talked about how soon they could have a bomb, and if they get one it would certainly limit what the world can do in response to Tehran’s aggressions. With or without talks, the Iranians have every incentive to double down on that bet. The irony is that Mr. Netanyahu’s military success has also removed the main reason not to go after Tehran’s nuclear program: the fear of escalation and the difficulty of the operation. Iran now lacks air defenses to stop an attack and the conventional or proxy forces to respond effectively.