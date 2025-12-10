Netflix and Paramount are battling for more than just Warner Bros
The Economist , The Economist 7 min read 10 Dec 2025, 06:55 am IST
Summary
They present rival visions for the future of entertainment
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
THE CREDITS were ready to roll. Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming company, had announced on December 5th that it was to acquire most of Warner Bros Discovery, one of the biggest names in old-fashioned moviemaking, in a deal valued at $83bn. But on December 8th Paramount, a much smaller rival, pressed pause on the transaction. Sidestepping Warner’s management, it appealed directly to shareholders to accept its alternative offer of $108bn for the whole company, promising a deal that is “superior to Netflix in every dimension".
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story