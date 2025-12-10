Netflix and Paramount are battling for more than just Warner Bros

Instead Netflix sees something else in Warner: its ideas. Netflix hardly needs scale. With around 325m subscribers it is already nearly twice as big as its nearest rivals. But what it has in quantity, it lacks in quality. UBS, a bank, points out that Netflix has about twice as many titles as Warner on its streaming service in America, but that when it comes to titles rated at least nine out of ten on IMDB, a review website, Warner’s HBO Max has 141 against Netflix’s 120. Netflix sees potential to squeeze more engagement out of those first-class titles. It has already shown how it can make hits out of tired old series like “Suits", a forgotten legal drama which it licensed from NBCUniversal a few years ago and turned into a smash. What could it do with gold-plated intellectual property (IP) like Warner’s “Game of Thrones"? As Mr Sarandos has put it, “Their assets work better in our business model, and our business model works better with these assets."