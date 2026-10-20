Netflix is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Tuesday and the streaming giant has a lot to prove. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the streamer to post adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, a 12% increase from revenue of $11.5 billion that Netflix reported the same time last year.
Netflix needs an earnings win to turn the stock around
SummaryNetflix shares are down 26% this year. It is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results after the stock market closes on Tuesday.
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