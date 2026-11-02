Netflix needs you to watch, not just pay

That helps explain an odd split. By most of the numbers Netflix reports, the business is in great shape. Margins are on track for a record year, cash is pouring in and cancellations remain the lowest in the industry. Yet the stock has lost about half its value since peaking last year. Investors are watching different numbers: how much people watch and how fast the ad business is growing. The average Netflix subscriber watches about 9% less than three years ago, by Wells Fargo’s estimate, based on Netflix’s disclosures of viewing hours and the bank’s own subscriber estimates.