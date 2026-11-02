Netflix needs you to watch, not just pay

For most of Netflix’s history, investors cared less about how much people watched than whether they signed up and stayed. On that score, Netflix has been the envy of streaming: Its customers rarely cancel.
But as streaming matures, keeping subscribers isn’t enough. Netflix’s growth increasingly hinges on advertising, which depends heavily on how much people watch. And lately, they haven’t been watching as much. That makes Netflix look less like a growth stock and more like a company waiting for its next hit.