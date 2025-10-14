Never mind America’s real economy. Its deal economy is booming

But bosses are by and large pleased with the outcome. In June regulators reached a deal to allow the acquisition of Juniper Networks, a telecom firm, by Hewlett Packard Enterprise after at first trying to block it. Two Department of Justice officials appointed by the Trump administration were fired; one decried “MAGA-in-name-only" lobbyists putting the “populist conservative agenda" at risk. Rules on bank mergers have also been thinned. This month Fifth Third said it would buy Comerica to create America’s ninth-largest bank. Further consolidation of America’s 4,400 lenders looks likely.