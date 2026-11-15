New AI millionaires want wealth advisers who can help give their money away

Wealth advisers looking to attract freshly minted AI millionaires are trotting out a new pitch: We can help you give your money away.
Anthropic is planning to forge ahead with its stock-market debut next week, despite a tumultuous recent run for the AI trade that included the dramatic resignation of Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang after the disclosure of his extramarital affairs. The listing is expected to mint another wave of fortunes mere months after SpaceX delivered a similarly massive bonanza.