New drugs for pancreatic cancer show remarkable promise for deadly disease

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers. It killed nearly 52,000 Americans last year, many within a year of diagnosis. Now, there are some new experimental medicines with the potential to change that.New data from two drugs showed it might be possible to keep the disease in check for longer than ever before. One drug, developed by Revolution Medicines, shrank tumors in roughly half of people who used it as a first treatment. And an mRNA vaccine made by Germany-based BioNTech and Genentech kept most patients who responded to it alive six years—an unusually long stretch for a cancer that normally leaves only around one in eight people alive five years after diagnosis.“This is a pivotal point in time for this disease, there’s no question,” said Dr. Eileen O’Reilly, a gastrointestinal oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City who led one of the RevMed-funded trials.