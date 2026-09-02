New Google AI model said to narrow gap on coding ability

Google has fallen months behind schedule in releasing a new model from its most powerful “Pro” series, despite Chief Executive Sundar Pichai saying in May that one would arrive “next month.” Internal candidates for 3.5 Pro were scrapped because they weren’t sufficiently better than the Flash series, the people said. Gemini 4, the company’s next planned flagship model, has performed well on pretraining evaluations but still needs to complete posttraining, according to the people.