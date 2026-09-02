New Google AI model said to narrow gap on coding ability

Google’s artificial-intelligence research unit is set to release a new model with significantly upgraded coding capabilities, according to employees, potentially shoring up an area where the company has lagged behind competitors OpenAI and Anthropic.
The model, dubbed 3.8 Flash and referred to inside the company as “Skimaki,” is scheduled for release as soon as Wednesday, the people said. In head-to-head testing within Jetski, Google’s internal coding tool, the company’s engineers have preferred it to Anthropic’s Opus model, some of the people said.