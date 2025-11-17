New nuclear arms race pits US against both Russia and China

“For China, the point is that because the U.S. is afraid that they might lose in a conventional war, some people are suggesting using a nuclear weapon against China in the Taiwan Strait," said retired Senior Col. Zhou Bo, a former director at the Center for Security Cooperation in China’s Ministry of Defense who is now a senior fellow at Beijing’s Tsinghua University. “China should increase its arsenal—not to reach parity, but to the extent that the U.S. will never even dare to think about using nuclear weapons against China. And then, in a conventional war, China can win."