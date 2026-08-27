New teen safety measures for Instagram and Facebook are coming. Will they work?

Teens will soon have a very different experience on Instagram and Facebook. These changes to the platforms are a key component of Meta Platforms’s $18 billion settlement with 48 states to keep children safer online.
New features that will be automatically engaged on accounts of users ages 13 to 17 include daily time limits, nighttime off-limits hours and reduced functionality during school. To understand whether these changes will effectively lead to a safer experience on these social-media apps, we spoke to top legal and product executives at Meta as well as online-safety experts.