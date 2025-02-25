New US sanctions target Iran’s oil supply chain amid Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ push
SummaryThe measures name more than 30 companies, people and vessels both in Iran and elsewhere that underpin the country’s ‘shadow fleet.’
The U.S. is ratcheting up sanctions targeting Iran’s oil supply chain, continuing the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure" campaign to effectively blockade the country’s petroleum exports, the Treasury Department said.
