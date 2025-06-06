New US travel ban expected to better withstand legal challenges
Mariah Timms , Michelle Hackman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Jun 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Summary
“The Trump administration learned its lessons,” one legal expert says.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump at the White House. His administration says several countries barred by the latest travel ban have unacceptably high temporary-visa overstay rates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story