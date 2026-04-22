Earlier this month, local business leader Tom Harris picked up eyedrops at a drugstore near his office without needing an employee to retrieve them from behind a locked plexiglass barrier. In that seemingly mundane act, he glimpsed evidence of the turnaround for New York City’s shoplifting epidemic.
New York City Is Beating the Postpandemic Shoplifting Scourge
SummaryPlexiglass antitheft barriers have frustrated shoppers trying to buy everyday items, but signs of a turnaround are growing.
Earlier this month, local business leader Tom Harris picked up eyedrops at a drugstore near his office without needing an employee to retrieve them from behind a locked plexiglass barrier. In that seemingly mundane act, he glimpsed evidence of the turnaround for New York City’s shoplifting epidemic.
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