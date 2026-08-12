The New York City Council is investigating four prediction markets for alleged deceptive marketing practices and targeting minors, opening a new front in the bitter, state-by-state legal war over prediction-market regulation.
New York City Launches Sweeping Investigation Into Polymarket and Kalshi
SummaryThe probe targets the marketing practices of four prediction markets with operations in the city.
The New York City Council is investigating four prediction markets for alleged deceptive marketing practices and targeting minors, opening a new front in the bitter, state-by-state legal war over prediction-market regulation.
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