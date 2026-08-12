New York City Launches Sweeping Investigation Into Polymarket and Kalshi

Kalshi and Gemini Titan didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Polymarket said the company looks forward to engaging with the city council. In response to the Journal’s earlier reporting, Polymarket said it was “committed to maintaining accurate, fair, and transparent markets” and that it would undertake an audit of its promotional content. More recently, the company has restructured its marketing team, hiring Travis VanderZanden, founder of the e-scooter company Bird, as head of growth, VanderZanden wrote in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.