Next question for Gaza peace plan: Who wants to police it?

The broader project to restore some stability to Gaza is already at risk of stalling. Interviews with a number of U.S., European and Middle Eastern officials indicate that the militant group insists on having a significant postwar role in the strip and still has enough firepower after two years of war with Israel to wreck a cease-fire. Since the truce last month, Hamas fighters have emerged from the rubble and begun consolidating power in some areas. In some cases, they have publicly executed their rivals.