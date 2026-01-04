Trump’s Venezuela moves could further reshape global order. Here’s how.

In an X post, Ryan Hass, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution, played down the prospects the Venezuela strike changes Beijing’s calculus about Taiwan. “Beijing could emphasize to Washington it expects to be given the same latitude for great power exemptions to international law that the U.S. takes for itself,” he said. “Beijing will request the U.S. mute its invocations of international law in South China Seas and elsewhere.”