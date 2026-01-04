The U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday—coupled with President Donald Trump’s plan to have the U.S. effectively run the country until a “proper” transition—injected a fresh bout of volatility into global politics, forcing countries to further reassess their relationships with the U.S. and its role on the world stage.
Trump’s Venezuela moves could further reshape global order. Here’s how.
SummaryThe strike introduces uncertainty for global leaders, with potential implications for countries like Cuba, Mexico, and Colombia.
The U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday—coupled with President Donald Trump’s plan to have the U.S. effectively run the country until a “proper” transition—injected a fresh bout of volatility into global politics, forcing countries to further reassess their relationships with the U.S. and its role on the world stage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More