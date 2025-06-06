No, AI robots won’t take all our jobs
Robert D. Atkinson , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 06 Jun 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Summary
Instead, they will boost productivity, lower prices and spur the evolution of the labor market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said last week that artificial intelligence could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years and cause unemployment to skyrocket to as high as 20%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story