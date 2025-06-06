No, AI robots won’t take all our jobs

AI doomsayers frequently succumb to what economists call the “lump of labor" fallacy: the idea that there is a limited amount of work to be done, and if a job is eliminated, it’s gone for good. This fails to account for second-order effects, whereby the saving from increased productivity is recycled back into the economy in the form of higher wages, higher profits and reduced prices. This creates new demand that in turn creates new jobs. Some of these are entirely new occupations, such as “content creator assistant," but others are existing jobs that are in higher demand now that people have more money to spend—for example, personal trainers.