About the author: Joseph Brusuelas is chief economist of RSM US. His views do not represent the views of his employer.
No, it’s not time to worry about stagflation—yet
SummaryApplying 1970s-style price or export controls on gas could make things worse, Joseph Brusuelas writes.
About the author: Joseph Brusuelas is chief economist of RSM US. His views do not represent the views of his employer.
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