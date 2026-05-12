No, it’s not time to worry about stagflation—yet

The economy is better equipped to weather the current energy supply shock than in the 1970s. The oil intensity of U.S. gross domestic product, defined by the quantity of oil consumed per unit of economic output, has declined by 70% since the oil shocks of the 1970s. The rise of alternatives to fossil fuels, as well as the vastly improved fuel efficiency in autos, have reduced exposure to energy-supply shocks, while the invention of fracking and the expansion of domestic oil and natural gas output has given the U.S. a level of energy security that didn’t exist 50 years ago.