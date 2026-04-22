Days after the U.S. and Israel attack on Iran, Anthony Reid was at home in Dallas wondering whether a doomsday energy shock for the global economy was precisely the time to make a big bet.
No peace plan, no problem: Why the wartime market keeps rising
SummaryBad news stirs even greater interest among investors who see only prospects for the stock market to keep setting records.
Days after the U.S. and Israel attack on Iran, Anthony Reid was at home in Dallas wondering whether a doomsday energy shock for the global economy was precisely the time to make a big bet.
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