No peace plan, no problem: Why the wartime market keeps rising

Doubters warn that markets are increasingly driven by you-only-live-once bets and momentum-chasing algorithms, and, as a result, are getting dislocated from reality—or at least oblivious to bad news. A flood of information has left even the biggest traders struggling to parse fact from fiction. At the same time, Wall Street is confident that markets are a constraint on Trump—that he will do what he needs to reverse a selloff, even if that means walking back a social post from the day before.