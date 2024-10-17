No, tariffs don’t fuel growth
SummaryRates were high in the 19th century, but the economy boomed most when the rates were at their lowest.
Modern protectionists are desperate to find historical examples of tariffs promoting industrialization and economic growth. To this end, they increasingly argue that 19th-century America’s extraordinary economic success was fueled by high tariffs. In an essay for the Economist, former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer insists that “when America grew in the 19th century from a modest agricultural country into the world’s largest economy, tariffs were critical to its success." Oren Cass writes that “behind some of the world’s highest tariff barriers, the United States transformed from colonial backwater to continent-spanning industrial colossus." Michael Lind says the U.S. during the 19th century “pursued a successful import substitution strategy that transformed it from an agrarian to an industrial economy with the help of tariffs."