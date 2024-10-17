No, tariffs don’t fuel growth

During the Civil War, the U.S. government hiked tariffs to raise revenue for the war effort. By 1870 the average tariff stood at 44.9%. But from 1870 to 1890, average tariff rates on all merchandise imports fell again, this time to an average of 29.6%, a 34% decline. As average tariff rates fell during those two decades, industrial output grew at an average annual rate of 6%—one-third faster than during the rising-tariff-rate era of 1816 through 1830. In 1890 the Republican-backed McKinley Tariff raised industrial tariffs to nearly 50%, but in the 1890 and 1892 elections Democrats swept into power and reduced industrial tariffs. While America’s economy grew throughout the 19th century, the most rapid periods of industrialization occurred when average tariffs were falling.