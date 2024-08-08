Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh to take charge
SummaryThe microcredit pioneer Muhammad Yunus called for an end to violence ahead of his swearing in as leader of a caretaker government.
DHAKA, Bangladesh—Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus landed in Bangladesh on Thursday to take charge of a country roiled by mass demonstrations and a crackdown by security forces that has killed hundreds of protesters, police and bystanders.
