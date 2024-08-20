Nord Stream revelations ignite dispute between US allies

Poland, like the U.S. and other German allies, was opposed to the Nord Stream pipelines since their inception nearly two decades ago. German governments, notably those of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, went ahead with the pipelines despite the objections. Germany proceeded with Nord Stream 2 even after Russia first invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014.Tusk’s statement reflected a “rock-solid consensus" in Poland, said national security adviser Jacek Siewiera, who was appointed by the previous ruling party, which is now in the opposition.German officials across the political spectrum were taken aback by Tusk’s statement, but decided not to respond to avoid escalating the dispute at a time when the two NATO allies were supposed to be working together to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. “Putin is our common enemy and we would all do well to remember that," a senior German minister said.