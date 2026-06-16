This year’s World Cup was pitched as a showcase of North America’s collective ambition, a chance for the U.S., Mexico and Canada to pull off a first-of-its-kind event across two borders showcasing their longstanding trade and cultural ties.
North America’s World Cup feels like three different tournaments
SummaryThe U.S., Mexico and Canada have different mascots, marketing campaigns and policies for fans at a politically tense time.
This year’s World Cup was pitched as a showcase of North America’s collective ambition, a chance for the U.S., Mexico and Canada to pull off a first-of-its-kind event across two borders showcasing their longstanding trade and cultural ties.
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