North America’s World Cup feels like three different tournaments

At the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan—the first hosted by more than one country—the leaders of both nations attended the opening match in Seoul. This time, none of the heads of government of the host countries attended their country’s first game. Leaders of the U.S., Canada and Mexico used to meet regularly to discuss trade and cooperation at so-called three amigos summits, but the current trio has met only once in person, at the World Cup draw in Washington last year where Trump was the center of the show.