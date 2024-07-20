North China bridge collapse: 11 people were killed and more than 30 people have been reported missing when a bridge over a river in Shaanxi province's Zhashui collapsed due to sudden downpour and flash floods on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 20 vehicles have been washed away. Extremely muddy water was seen, flowing past at full speed.

The 11 dead individuals have been found inside five vehicles that had fallen into the Jinqian River earlier, said a state broadcaster CCTV. Images on state TV also showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to local media reports, one person, Meng, had just reached the bridge when other drivers yelled out to him to stop the car. He added that a truck in front of him did not stop, and fell into the water.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged "all-out efforts" to find those still missing, reported the CCTV.

A team has also been dispatched, to guide rescue efforts, said the Ministry of Emergency Management in China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team has sent 736 people, 76 vehicles, 18 boats and 32 drones to guide rescue efforts, according to reports by state-run Xinhua news agency.

State television broadcast images show neighbourhoods entirely flooded with muddy water. Visuals showed excavators and residents attempting to clear the damage.

According to state media reports on Friday, at least five people were dead, with eight missing as the rains lead to flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi's Baoji city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rains battered large portions in northern and central China since Tuesday, causing flooding and widespread damage. The semi-desert province of Gansu, that neighbours Shaanxi, and Henan in central China were also hit by heavy showers this week. In Henan's Nanyang city, the equivalent of a year's worth of rain fell at the start of the week, according to CCTV.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!