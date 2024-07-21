North Korea back on balloon spree, likely carrying trash as South Korea resumes anti-Pyongyang propaganda
Since late May, North Korea has flown several balloons in a series of launch ceremonies, dropping bits of cloth, cigarette butts, waste batteries, and even manure over South Korea
North Korea flew more balloons, most likely carrying trash, towards South Korea on Sunday, two days after the South resumed broadcasting anti-Pyongyang propaganda across the border in retaliation for the North's repeated balloon campaigns, Seoul officials said.